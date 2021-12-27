Nizamia Education Group (NEG) CEO Dr Maqsood Ahmed honoured for his work

Dr. Maqsood Ahmed is well-known for providing students with free counseling. Particularly for those students who reside in areas where they lack the necessary facilities, infrastructure, and other crucial criteria to pursue their education. He is the founder of the Nizamia Education Group, the Managing Director of Nizamia Consultancy Pvt Ltd, the President of the Nizamia Education Trust, and the Co-Chairperson of the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry's Education Committee. By the year 2025, Nizamia Education Group hopes to have impacted the lives of 1,00,000 students by providing them with the highest level of education, which is the world's most valuable gift to anyone.

He was recently honoured by Kotler at Marketing Summit 2.0 with the Iconic Achiever- Young Entrepreneur of the Year award. At the Indian Ethnic Fashion Show, he was also awarded the title of "Youngest Edupreneur of India" by N.C.S. He is also the Managing Director of Nizamia Consultancy Pvt Ltd, President of Nizamia Education Trust, and Co-Chairperson of the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry's Education Committee. He came from a poor village upbringing and now advises hundreds of students each year on how to enroll in India's top-tier professional universities and achieve their career ambitions.

His contributions to student welfare have also been awarded at the "Super 30 College of Competitions," where Mr. Anand Kumar, Director of the "Super 30 Program," has praised his acts and efforts on behalf of students from low-income families. Despite the fact that education is a fundamental right in India, a significant percentage of students are unable to continue their studies due to financial constraints. The Nizamia Education Group, led by Maqsood, aims to reduce inequity in education for pupils from low-income families.

"While India has been able to maintain tremendous economic progress since its independence," Maqsood argues, "its poverty rate is still a concern for its leaders." In 2016, 270 million Indians lived on $1.90 or less per day, with only 6% of impoverished families' income going toward education and health care. Education deprivation contributes to the cycle of poverty and low living standards. As a result, it is clear that only education would be able to lift India out of its poverty. I simply want to make that feasible by advising and assisting needed kids in reaching the best potential educational accomplishments."

Nizamia Education Group, was created in 2012 with the new purpose of assisting students whose educational development is hampered by a lack of suitable facilities, financial health, or other obstacles. They hope to empower those individuals in their academic journey through effective guidance. In the years after its founding, the group chose to expand the concept to the North-East of India and the state of Bihar, which are two of the few regions in India that lack access to high-quality education. With its ambitious initiatives, NEG has already altered the futures of over 10,000 students, and Maqsood Ahmed aspires to educate 1,00,000 pupils by 2025. Students from Afghanistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Kenya, Bhutan, and other countries come to Maqsood for career advice and educational help. Every year, NEG holds the Nizamia Scholarship Test (NST), a merit-based scholarship exam aimed at awarding scholarships to deserving individuals without discrimination. The organization is currently working on the militancy-infested J&K region in order to bring students from that politically difficult area back into the light of education.

-Brand Desk Content