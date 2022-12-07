DPS Rohini's recognition cancelled: What does this mean for students, teachers?

Recognition of DPS Rohini revoked | Photo: PTI

Delhi Education Department has issued an order to cancel the recognition of the Delhi Public School (DPS). This decision was taken by the Director of Education because the school increased the fees violating the rules. The recognition of the school will remain cancelled until the mistakes are rectified by the school.

The DPS Rohini is built on the land of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and this land was allotted to the school on the condition that the school will have to seek permission from the education department before increasing fees. As the school failed to do as agreed, the recognition of the school has been curbed.

The decision will not affect the students in the current (2022-23) session, but the school has been prohibited from taking any admission for 2023-24 session.

In fact, in the year 2016, the Delhi High Court asked all such schools which are built on DDA land to ensure that they cannot increase the fees without the permission of the education department. Along with this, it was ordered that the school will run till 2022-23. But there will be no new admission to the school and the fees will be refunded. After this, the school will be closed.

Once the session is over, the students will be transferred to a nearby school with the permission of their parents. Along with this, other people working in the school, such as teachers and other employees, will also be sent to other branches of DPS.