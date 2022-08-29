Search icon
TS DOST 2022 phase 3 seat allotment registration at dost.cgg.gov.in: Details here

TS DOST 2022 phase 3 seat allotment registration has started today at dost.cgg.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 02:40 PM IST

TS DOST 2022 | Photo: PTI

Telangana State Degree Online Services, Telangana, TS DOST 2022 phase 3 seat allotment registration has started today, August 29. Candidates can register for the Phase 3 round via their login portal at the official website-- dost.cgg.gov.in.

Candidates applying for the TS DOST phase 3 seat allotment 2022 will have to pay an application fee of Rs 400. As per the TS DOST 2022 counselling schedule, the last date to register for the phase 3 seat allotment registrations is September 12. TS DOST phase 3 seat allotment result 2022 will be published on September 16.

Candidates must note, that those who confirm their seat (in any phase) by online self-reporting must visit the allotted college in person from September 16 to 22, 2022 and submit the required certificates and pay the fee, it is only then that their seat is confirmed.

TS DOST phase 2 seat allotment result was released on August 27 and as per the official data, a total of 48,796 students were allotted admission in this round. Candidates are intimated about their seat allotment status via text message on the registered phone number.

Read: TS EAMCET 2022 counselling registration to end today: Check details here

