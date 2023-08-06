Meet doctor-turned-IAS officer who cracked UPSC CSE in 1st attempt to secure AIR 4, know her Tina Dabi connection

Know how this doctor-turned-IAS officer cracked UPSC in her first attempt to secure the AIR 4.

Many students who prepare for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) think that one way to crack the Civil Services Exam (CSE) is to study the humanities subjects and choose an optional subject that you have been studying your whole life.

While it does give you an edge, there are so many IAS officers who previously pursued subjects like engineering and medicine to later apply for the IAS exam and crack it. One such IAS officer is Artika Shukla, who quit her MD studies to become an IAS officer.

Shukla hails from Varanasi and holds an MBBS degree from the Maulana Azad Medical College in New Delhi. After graduation, Artika went to PGIMIR, Chandigarh to complete MD. It was during that time, that her brother suggested preparing for the UPSC CSE.

Inspired by her brother, she left MD midway and started preparing for UPSC. According to reports, she never went to take any coaching classes instead referred to her brother Utkarsh Shukla's notes and studied for the Civil Services exams.

Artika Shukla appeared for the UPSC CSE in 2015 and cracked the exam in the first attempt with an All India Rank (AIR) 4. The same year the popular IAS officer Tina Dabi also cracked the exam with AIR 1, followed by Athar Amir Khan with AIR 2, and Jasmeet Singh with AIR 3.

Read: Meet Riya Philip, bus driver's daughter from Naxal Sukma who bagged high paying job in London; whopping salary is...

All of them trained together at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie and became IAS officers in 2016. Later on IAS Artika Shukla went on to marry batchmate and IAS Jasmeet Singh.