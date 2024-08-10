Do you know educational qualification of scientists behind ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission

This extraordinary team exemplifies how dedication, education, and perseverance can lead to groundbreaking achievements

In the early hours of August 23, 2024, India's Chandrayaan 3 etched its name in space history by landing on the moon's South Pole. The mission's success is celebrated nationwide, but what many may not know is the remarkable educational background of the key figures behind this achievement.

S. Somnath, Secretary of the Department of Space and Chairperson of the Space Commission, played a crucial role in the mission. An alumnus of TKM College of Engineering, Kollam, and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore, Somnath holds a B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering and a Master’s in Aerospace Engineering. His leadership was instrumental in designing the Launch Vehicle Mark-3, the rocket that propelled Chandrayaan-3 to the moon. Since taking the helm at ISRO in 2022, Somnath has helped position India as the fourth nation to achieve a successful lunar landing.

M Sankaran, Director of the UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), oversaw the development and testing of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft. Sankaran's academic journey began with a Master’s degree in Physics from Bharathidasan University, Tiruchirappalli, and led to a prominent role at URSC. His responsibilities included ensuring the spacecraft’s resilience to extreme temperatures and the integrity of its lander, Vikram.

Dr. V Narayanan, Director of the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), brings a wealth of expertise in rocket propulsion. A distinguished graduate of the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, Narayanan earned his M.Tech in Cryogenic Engineering and a PhD in Aerospace Engineering. His accolades include a silver medal from IIT Kharagpur and a gold medal from the Astronautical Society of India.

Dr. S Unnikrishnan Nair, Director of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) and Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), holds an impressive academic record with a B.Tech from Kerala University, an M.E. from IISc Bangalore, and a Ph.D. from IIT Madras. Nair’s extensive background in aerospace engineering includes key contributions to India's Space Capsule Recovery Experiment.

P Veeramuthuvel, Project Director for Chandrayaan-3, brings a unique perspective as the son of a railway employee. His journey from a railway school in Villupuram to earning a Ph.D. from IIT Madras exemplifies determination and achievement in the face of modest beginnings. Veeramuthuvel’s coordination of the mission's various components was crucial for its success.

Kalpana Kalahasti, the Deputy Project Director, graduated from IIT-Kharagpur with a degree in Aeronautical Engineering and pursued further studies at Madras University. Her contributions were vital in the project's development phases.

This extraordinary team exemplifies how dedication, education, and perseverance can lead to groundbreaking achievements. As the Chandrayaan-3 mission continues to inspire, the academic and professional journeys of these scientists remain a testament to the power of knowledge and innovation in space exploration.