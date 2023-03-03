DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023: Shaheen Mistri wins in education category

A celebration of rising and influential women took place today with the launch of the DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023. A broad range of renowned award categories, including those for the auto, FMCG, retail, health, e-commerce, start-ups, jewellery, and other industries, recognised women leaders. Education category winner is Shaheen Mistri, who received the DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023.

In Bombay, Maharashtra, India, on March 16, 1971, Shaheen Mistri was born into a Parsi family and brought up to a high standard. She is an educator and social entrepreneur from India. Since 2008, Mistri has served as the CEO and founder of the Akanksha Foundation, a non-profit organisation and Indian educational endeavour, as well as the "Teach For India" programme, which teaches individuals in the art of teaching.

The social activist from Bombay founded the Akanksha Foundation with the help of students and instructors to help underprivileged youngsters. Shaheen Mistri entered Mumbai's slum neighbourhoods and announced her intention to educate the less fortunate kids.

In order to give street kids access to school, she started the Akanksha Foundation in 1991 while still a college student. Thousands of students are currently served by the nonprofit Akanksha Foundation in Mumbai and Pune through its after-school programmes and School Project.

Instructors and volunteers at the Akanksha Foundation instruct disadvantaged kids using cutting-edge methods. Children from low-income families received after-school tutoring from a non-profit group. Her organization wants to build the biggest, most efficient network of public schools with all-around results. In the summer of 2008, Shaheen established Teach For India, a nonprofit organisation, with the goal of delivering quality education by creating a pipeline of leaders.