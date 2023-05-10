DNA verified: Reality of circular claiming CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Result 2023 date revealed

Fake circular claiming CBSE result date 2023 goes viral | Photo: PTI

While lakhs of students wait for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to declare the Class 10, 12 Result 2023, a circular is going viral claiming that the CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023 will be declared on May 11. Candidates must note that the circular is fake and the board has made no announcements regarding the board result 2023 declaration as of now.

Although, the CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023 is expected to be released soon at the official website-- cbse.gov.in. Other than the official website, candidates will also be able to check the board result from various mobile applications such as Digilocker, and Umang app.

Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website of CBSE for any further updates.

Read: CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Result 2023 soon: Direct link, how to check, alternate ways, other details here

CBSE Board exam result 2023: How to check