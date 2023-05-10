Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

DNA verified: Reality of circular claiming CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Result 2023 date revealed

A fake circular claiming CBSE class 10, 12 results 2023 date is taking rounds on internet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 10, 2023, 05:07 PM IST

DNA verified: Reality of circular claiming CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Result 2023 date revealed
Fake circular claiming CBSE result date 2023 goes viral | Photo: PTI

While lakhs of students wait for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to declare the Class 10, 12 Result 2023, a circular is going viral claiming that the CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023 will be declared on May 11. Candidates must note that the circular is fake and the board has made no announcements regarding the board result 2023 declaration as of now. 

Although, the CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023 is expected to be released soon at the official website-- cbse.gov.in. Other than the official website, candidates will also be able to check the board result from various mobile applications such as Digilocker, and Umang app. 

Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website of CBSE for any further updates. 

Read: CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Result 2023 soon: Direct link, how to check, alternate ways, other details here

CBSE Board exam result 2023: How to check 

  • Go to cbseresults.nic.in.
  • Go to Class 10 or Class 12 results.
  • Login after entering your credentials and check marks.
  • Take a print out of the same for future references. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Gaslight, Murder Mystery 2, Amigos, OTT release to binge-watch
In pics: Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar attend Pamela Chopra's funeral
YouTuber Manoj Dey secretly marries girlfriend Jyoti Shree Mahato, pics surprise his 40 lakh subscribers
Shweta Tiwari gives royal vibes in shimmery bodycon, stunned netizens say 'all hail the queen'
In pics: Pooja Hegde turns heads in pink co-ord set to promote Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
2 LeT terrorist associates arrested in J&K's Shopian
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.