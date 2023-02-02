Search icon
DNA Verified: 'No Class 10 Board exam' WhatsApp message is fake, government issues alert

A fake message was circulating on WhatsApp claiming that there will be no class 10 board exam.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 07:22 PM IST

A WhatsApp message was being circulated claiming that there will be no board exams for Class 10th under the new education policy. 'PIB fact check' on Thursday clarified that this information is fake.  As per the social media message, the cabinet has approved the new education policy with some changes.

These new changes as per the WhatsApp message include no class 10 board exam, MPhil will be closed, and only board exams for Class 12. The PIB fact check wrote on Twitter, “A #Whatsapp message claims that according to the New Education Policy, there will be no board exams for class 10th.

Fake WhatsApp message

“The Cabinet has given green signal to the New Education Policy. After 34 years, there has been a change in education policy. The notable features of the new education policy are as follows: Special and important things: Board will be in 12th class only. MPhil will be closed. College degree of 4 year. 10th board is over. MPhil will also be closed, read the Whatsapp message." 

The fake Whatsapp message, further reads, “Now students up to 5th standard will be taught in mother tongue, local language and national language only. The rest of the subject, even if it is in English, will be taught as a subject.”

Meet Chandan Prabhakar aka Chandu's pretty wife Nandini, whose style can give Bollywood actresses a run for their money
Yearender 2022: Ponniyin Selvan 2, Varisu, Indian 2, Thunivu, most awaited Tamil films of 2023
XXX star Aabha Paul looks sizzling hot, drops sexy photos and videos
Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar attend Manish Malhotra's birthday bash
5 hot, sexy photos of MMS Kand actor Sapna Sappu that will make you forget Aabha Paul
Microsoft Windows 11 users get new widgets for Spotify and Phone Link
