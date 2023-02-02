DNA Verified: 'No Class 10 Board exam' WhatsApp message is fake, government issues alert

Fake message of class 10 board exam being discontinued circulate on WhatsApp | Photo: Twitter/PIB

A WhatsApp message was being circulated claiming that there will be no board exams for Class 10th under the new education policy. 'PIB fact check' on Thursday clarified that this information is fake. As per the social media message, the cabinet has approved the new education policy with some changes.

These new changes as per the WhatsApp message include no class 10 board exam, MPhil will be closed, and only board exams for Class 12. The PIB fact check wrote on Twitter, “A #Whatsapp message claims that according to the New Education Policy, there will be no board exams for class 10th.

A #Whatsapp message claims that according to the New Education Policy, there will be no board exams for class 10th.#PIBFactCheck:



This claim is #fake.

@EduMinOfIndia has not issued any such order.



Read more: https://t.co/QlhlIxKQp2 pic.twitter.com/9MoAq6t1Jd — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) February 2, 2023

Fake WhatsApp message

“The Cabinet has given green signal to the New Education Policy. After 34 years, there has been a change in education policy. The notable features of the new education policy are as follows: Special and important things: Board will be in 12th class only. MPhil will be closed. College degree of 4 year. 10th board is over. MPhil will also be closed, read the Whatsapp message."

The fake Whatsapp message, further reads, “Now students up to 5th standard will be taught in mother tongue, local language and national language only. The rest of the subject, even if it is in English, will be taught as a subject.”