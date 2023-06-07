DNA Verified: Circular claiming NExT scheduled in second-half of 2023 is FAKE, Ministry of Health confirms

Fake circular of NExT surfaces on social media| Photo: Twitter

The National Exit Test (NExT) exam 2023 will be held by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The NExT exam will replace the NEET PG exams. Now, admission to Postgraduate courses will be provided to candidates via the NExT Exam.

Meanwhile, a notification regarding the NExT exam dates is taking rounds on social media. The Ministry of Health has taken to its official Twitter handle to notify that this notice is fake and an official date has not been decided on the same yet.

Writing of Twitter, MoH said, "This document is reportedly floating in various social media platforms. This is Fake. Please do not share this further."

This document is reportedly floating in various social media platforms.



This is Fake.



Please do not share this further.#MedicalEducation pic.twitter.com/U9obHK0cNN — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) June 7, 2023

The circular that is floating on social media in the name of the National Medical Commission Academic Cell says that a meeting was held on June 7 and it has been decided that the NExT will be conducted in the second half of 2023.

The circular also states, "As per the conclusion of the meeting it has been decided that commencement of the exam will be immediately 30 days after the scheduled is published."