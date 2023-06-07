Search icon
DNA Verified: Circular claiming NExT scheduled in second-half of 2023 is FAKE, Ministry of Health confirms

A circular claiming the NExT 2023 has been scheduled in the second-half of 2023 is fake. Ministry of Health took to their official Twitter handle to throw light on the matter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 11:11 PM IST

DNA Verified: Circular claiming NExT scheduled in second-half of 2023 is FAKE, Ministry of Health confirms
Fake circular of NExT surfaces on social media| Photo: Twitter

The National Exit Test (NExT) exam 2023 will be held by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The NExT exam will replace the NEET PG exams. Now, admission to Postgraduate courses will be provided to candidates via the NExT Exam. 

Meanwhile, a notification regarding the NExT exam dates is taking rounds on social media. The Ministry of Health has taken to its official Twitter handle to notify that this notice is fake and an official date has not been decided on the same yet. 

Writing of Twitter, MoH said, "This document is reportedly floating in various social media platforms. This is Fake. Please do not share this further."

Read: NEET UG 2023: From raising objections against provisional answer key to exam in Manipur tomorrow, all details here

The circular that is floating on social media in the name of the National Medical Commission Academic Cell says that a meeting was held on June 7 and it has been decided that the NExT will be conducted in the second half of 2023. 

The circular also states, "As per the conclusion of the meeting it has been decided that commencement of the exam will be immediately 30 days after the scheduled is published." 

