DNA Special: RSS-run schools impart value-based education to students

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had on Tuesday alleged that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is attacking the higher education institutions in the country through their schools and likened them to "madrasas used by radical Islamists in Pakistan."

So, let us now analyse this statement made by the Congress leader and understand how wrong he is when he says these things about schools that impart Indian values.

After Independence, there were broadly two options for education in India- Convent Schools or government schools. The former imparted English education and was more expensive, while at the other, education was free but the level was not that good. Therefore, people who could afford it went to Convent schools and the poorer section of the society chose government schools. The RSS recognised this need and brought the model of education that could impart Indian values to people with limited resources.

RSS opened the first school at Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh in 1952. Vidya Bharti was established in 1977 - the Education Wing of RSS. Gradually, schools were opened in every state and city. Today, 12,850 schools are operating in India under Vidya Bharti. A total of 30,000 educational institutions are functioning with 49 colleges and single schools. As many as 80,000 Christian and Muslim children are also studying in these schools. Since 1952, more than 1 crore children have studied in Vidya Bharti schools.

Col Santhosh Babu, who was martyred in the Galwan Valley in June 2020, had studied in Vidya Bharti school. Squadron leader Deepak Chauhan, who brought the Rafale aircraft from France, has also been a student of Saraswati Vidya Mandir. Navdeep Saini, who is playing cricket on behalf of India, is also a student of Vidya Bharti and Sudha Singh, who won the Silver Medal at Athletics in Asian Games in 2018, has also studied at the same school.

These are some of the names that you can be proud of today and all of them have attained Indian values and patriotic education.