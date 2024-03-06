DNA New Gen Women Achievers Awards 2024: LEAD Co-founder awarded Changemaker in Education

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Sandeshkhali case: Calcutta HC directs Bengal govt to hand over Sheikh Shahjahan to CBI by 4:15 pm

Madras HC dismisses petition against Udhayanidhi Stalin over 'Sanatana' remarks

'Heard a sudden scream from....': R Ashwin's wife Prithi opens up on family emergency during Rajkot Test

Lootere trailer: Hansal Mehta brings nail-biting rescue saga set in the high seas of Somalia

Meet woman who left high paying job of NASA to become IPS officer, cracked UPSC in fifth attempt, she is from...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sandeshkhali case: Calcutta HC directs Bengal govt to hand over Sheikh Shahjahan to CBI by 4:15 pm

Madras HC dismisses petition against Udhayanidhi Stalin over 'Sanatana' remarks

'Heard a sudden scream from....': R Ashwin's wife Prithi opens up on family emergency during Rajkot Test

Benefits of eating yogurt in summer

Surprising health benefits of drinking black water

Mistakes that can slow down your weight loss journey

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

IPL 2024: All Time Greatest IPL 11 Without Rohit Sharma & AB de Villiers? | Cricket Show | Podcast

Indian Classical Dancer Amarnath Ghosh Shot Dead In US, Actress Devoleena Tweet About The Incident

Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's Daughter, Who's Making Her Lok Sabha Debut

Lootere trailer: Hansal Mehta brings nail-biting rescue saga set in the high seas of Somalia

Meet beauty queen who failed in Bollywood, quit films, survived abusive relationship, now works for…

Subhash Chandra Bose's grandnephew cautions Randeep as Swatantrya Veer Savarkar trailer invokes Bose: 'Refrain from...'

HomeEducation

Education

DNA New Gen Women Achievers Awards 2024: LEAD Co-founder awarded Changemaker in Education

Motivated by this insight, she co-founded LEAD School (Leadership in Education and Development), alongside her husband, Sumeet Mehta, who had previously initiated a separate school.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Mar 06, 2024, 02:31 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

DNA New Gen Women Achievers Awards 2024: DNA India has awarded Smita Deorah, the Co-founder and Co-CEO of LEAD in the Changemaker in Education.

Smita Deorah stands as a trailblazing entrepreneur in India, spearheading impactful initiatives in the education sector. Her entrepreneurial journey took root when a conversation with her domestic help unveiled the educational challenges faced by low-income families. Motivated by this insight, she co-founded LEAD School (Leadership in Education and Development), alongside her husband, Sumeet Mehta, who had previously initiated a separate school.

Together, they have become partners to 5000 affordable private schools across 500 cities, employing over 2000 individuals. The central tenet of LEAD School challenges traditional education models, asserting that any graduate can be a proficient teacher. Smita's professional background includes working as a chartered accountant and contributing to Procter and Gamble's finance and treasury departments.

Driven by a passion for education, the couple founded Sparsh, an NGO, before launching LEAD in 2012, driven by the belief that quality education should be accessible to every child. From a modest beginning in Ahmedabad with 14 students, LEAD School now impacts over 1.2 million students through 25,000 teachers.

Smita's remarkable accomplishment lies in devising the ELGA (English Language and General Awareness) program, a transformative initiative teaching English as a vital skill. This program significantly enhances students' language proficiency in a short span, revolutionizing their learning experience. Looking ahead, Smita Deorah envisions expanding the LEAD network to 60,000 schools and impacting 25 million students by 2026. In the fiscal year 2021-2022, the company achieved a commendable revenue of Rs 133 crore under her astute leadership.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

DNA TV Show: Here's how France made history by making abortion a constitutional right

Watch: Rashmika Mandanna turns presenter at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, looks mesmerising in off-shoulder dress

Meet woman who built Rs 1400 crore company with just 2 sewing machines, today is India's richest...

Meet beauty queen who failed in Bollywood, quit films, survived abusive relationship, now works for…

Meet Shivam Mishra, tobacco tycoon with cars worth over Rs 100 crore, owns watches expensive than Rolls-Royce, raided by

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement