DNA Explainer: Know about One Time Registration that UPSSSC has introduced and how it will benefit candidates

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is starting a new system that will benefit candidates appearing for various examinations conducted by the Commission. UPSSC has started One Time Registration (OTR) for various examinations conducted by the Commission.

Prospective candidates can register themselves online through the official website starting today i.e. from March 27, 2021.

The new facility provided will give candidates the benefit of registering only once for any number of examinations they would appear for. This will now make it easier for the candidates to apply for various competitive exams.

After the introduction of this (OTR) facility, the candidates do not need to fill in their basic information and details and upload their educational qualification records every time to apply for various examinations to be conducted and advertised in the future.

Not have to give the details again and again

One-time registration will be mandatory for the first time to apply for any preliminary or main competition to be conducted by the Commission for future release posts.

To apply for the examination to be conducted by the Commission in the future, candidates will have to register only once. There will be no charge for this registration. Once registered, the candidates will not have to give their details again while applying for any other preliminary or main examination of the Commission.

Just have to collect the fees

Candidates just have to select the exam in which they want to appear. The prescribed fee for that exam will have to be deposited. After this, other information will start appearing on the website itself.

Will get e-locker facility

Apart from this, the candidates will also be able to update their details if there is a change in the details of educational qualification, qualification or experience, etc. Also, you will be able to upload new documents. Apart from this, the Commission will also provide the facility of e-locker to the candidates to preserve the documents.