DMER Recruitment 2021: Government job vacancies for 162 Staff Nurse Group C posts - Check last date, eligibility

Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) Chandigarh is inviting applications for 162 Group 'C' post of Staff Nurse (Nursing Officer). Eligible and interested candidates can apply through the official websites gmch.gov.in or gmch.gov.in/jobs-and-training.

The last date to apply is December 27, 2021.

DMER Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have a Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery course from a recognized Board/University/Institution or equivalent.

DMER Recruitment 2021: Application fees

The application fee for the scheduled caste category is Rs 500 and Rs 1000 has to be shelled out by General Category/OBC/EWS candidates.

DMER Recruitment 2021: How to apply

1. Go to the official website gmch.gov.in/jobs-and-training.

2. On the homepage, click on the “Recruitment of Staff Nurse (Nursing Officer)” link

3. Click on “Online Form”.

4. Your login id and password will appear, fill in your details

5. Click on the link “BANK CHALLAN”.

6. submitting the application fees and waiting for 48 hours

7. Get Department Copy and Candidate Copy of challan after depositing the fee

8. Take a printout of the application form

Other details: All the information such as the download of admit card, written test, inviting hard copy of the application, date of counselling etc. will be uploaded on the website i.e. gmch.gov.in and click on vacancy or the site can be accessed by typing gmch.gov.in/jobs-and-training. Therefore all the applicants are instructed to keep checking above mentioned website on regular basis for a future updates (s).

DMER Recruitment 2021 Notification: dmerut2021.in