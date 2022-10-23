Search icon
Diwali and Bhai Dooj 2022: School holidays declared in THESE states; check dates here

The schools will remain shut in several states for Diwali, and upcoming festivals starting from next week.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 07:01 AM IST

Picture: PTI

Due to Diwali, and upcoming festivals,  schools will remain shut in several states for starting from next week. This year Diwali will be celebrated on October 24, 2022 and Bhai Dooj on October 26. 

On the occasion of the festival of lights, states like West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu have declared three to four days off from work.

Diwali And Bhai Dooj 2022: List Of States Declared Holidays 

Madhya Pradesh: For Diwali, the Madhya Pradesh School Education Department has declared six days holidays. Diwali holiday will be from October 22 to October 27, after which classes and exams will resume, According to a directive from the School Education Department.

West Bengal: Kali Puja and Diwali are on October 24. Schools to remain shut on October 24, however, off for Bhai Dooj has not been announced yet. Meanwhile, most of the schools will open after October 26.

Haryana: The Directorate of School Education, Haryana has stated that schools will remain shut on Bhai Dooj, "The Education Department has declared a holiday on October 27, 2022, in all the government, private, and aided schools of the state on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. In this regard, all the District Education Officers of the state," read the tweet.

Telangana: The students will have a three-day holiday including the weekends.

Tamil Nadu: The schools will be closed on October 24 and 25. The schools will open from October 26 after the Diwali vacation.

