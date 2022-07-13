Maharashtra rains: Schools, colleges, other establishments in Gadchiroli to remain shut till July 16

Photo: PTI

All schools, colleges and other establishments except government offices performing essential functions will remain closed in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district due to a heavy rain alert till July 16, officials said on Wednesday.

Earlier, the administration had ordered the closure of schools and colleges from July 10 to 13 in view of a red alert due to extremely heavy rain. District Collector Sanjay Meena on Wednesday extended the order till July 16.

(With inputs from PTI)

