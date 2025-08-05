‘I’m not a kingmaker’: Saiyaara filmmaker Mohit Suri says he doesn’t create stars, can't give talent to...
Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal, twins Krishna and Aadiya seek blessings at ISKCON temple in London; kids' ethnic outfits win internet
India's most successful child actor played childhood role of Amitabh Bachchan, quit acting to work in..., now has Rs 200 crore net worth, his daughter works in Hollywood as..
Hansika Motwani deletes wedding video, photos with husband Sohael Khaturiya, fuels divorce rumours
Meet man, who becomes richer than Ambanis, Adani overnight after Rs 11356000 crore gets credited to his account mysteriously, know what happened exactly
TMC vs TMC: Kalyan Banerjee attacks Mahua Moitra after announcing his resignation as party Chief Whip in Lok Sabha
Bigg Boss 18’s Eisha Singh shares disturbing crying video with blood on her face, leaves fans shocked
Meet actress who became overnight star after debut at just 16, gave superhits with all three Khans, quit acting at peak of her career after..., then made comeback with..
Rishabh Pant shares emotional message after India's historic win against England series, says 'a tour that asked...'
Didn't crack UPSC exam? 230 new vacancies announced in EPFO: Check how to apply, last date and more
EDUCATION
The recruitment has been released for 230 vacancies for Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer (EO/AO) and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) posts. The online application process that began on July 29, 2025, will continue till August 18, 2025.
The Union Public Service Commission has issued a recruitment notification in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation under the Ministry of Labour & Employment. The recruitment has been released for 230 vacancies for Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer (EO/AO) and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) posts. The candidates who are interested can apply online through the official website of the Commission, https://upsconline.nic.in.
The vacancies for EO/AO and APFC posts are permanent gigs with headquarters in New Delhi. The Commission may relax qualification criteria for well-qualified candidates; however, applicants are advised to carefully read eligibility details before applying.
Also read: Meet woman, IIT grad who cracked UPSC exam, first became IPS, then IAS officer with AIR 6, currently posted as...
How to apply for UPSC EPFO recruitment 2025 application
Under Special Advertisement No. 52/2025, the UPSC has invited online applications for a total of 230 vacancies in EPFO. The online application process that began on July 29, 2025, will continue till August 18, 2025.
Also read: Not cleared UPSC exam? This scheme helps non-recommended candidates to help find jobs, it is..
What are the eligibility criteria for EO/AO and APFC posts?
For EO/AO posts, the eligible candidates must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from a recognised university. The maximum age limit is 30 years for UR/EWS, 33 years for OBC, 35 years for SC/ST, and 40 years for PwBD.
For the APFC post, eligible candidates must hold a Degree from a recognised university or equivalent. A Diploma in Company Law/Labour Laws/Public Administration is also required. The maximum age limit is: 35 years for UR/EWS, 38 years for OBC, 40 years for SC, 35 years for ST and 45 years for PwBD.
Meanwhile, the vacancies in UPSC EPFO recruitment are applicable for candidates belonging to various categories of Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), including Blindness and Low Vision, Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Locomotor Disability, Cerebral Palsy, Autism, Mental Illness, and Multiple Disabilities, as per the details in the official notification.