Didn't crack UPSC exam? 230 new vacancies announced in EPFO: Check how to apply, last date and more

The recruitment has been released for 230 vacancies for Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer (EO/AO) and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) posts. The online application process that began on July 29, 2025, will continue till August 18, 2025.

The Union Public Service Commission has issued a recruitment notification in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation under the Ministry of Labour & Employment. The recruitment has been released for 230 vacancies for Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer (EO/AO) and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) posts. The candidates who are interested can apply online through the official website of the Commission, https://upsconline.nic.in.

The vacancies for EO/AO and APFC posts are permanent gigs with headquarters in New Delhi. The Commission may relax qualification criteria for well-qualified candidates; however, applicants are advised to carefully read eligibility details before applying.



How to apply for UPSC EPFO recruitment 2025 application

Under Special Advertisement No. 52/2025, the UPSC has invited online applications for a total of 230 vacancies in EPFO. The online application process that began on July 29, 2025, will continue till August 18, 2025.

Visit the official UPSC website at https://upsconline.nic.in.

Open the relevant link for "Online Recruitment Application (ORA) for EO/AO and APFC Posts."

Click the link and complete the registration process and obtain login credentials.

Fill in the application form with personal, academic, and professional details

Upload the required documents,

Pay the application fee, and submit the form

Take a printout of the final submission for future reference



What are the eligibility criteria for EO/AO and APFC posts?



For EO/AO posts, the eligible candidates must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from a recognised university. The maximum age limit is 30 years for UR/EWS, 33 years for OBC, 35 years for SC/ST, and 40 years for PwBD.

For the APFC post, eligible candidates must hold a Degree from a recognised university or equivalent. A Diploma in Company Law/Labour Laws/Public Administration is also required. The maximum age limit is: 35 years for UR/EWS, 38 years for OBC, 40 years for SC, 35 years for ST and 45 years for PwBD.

Meanwhile, the vacancies in UPSC EPFO recruitment are applicable for candidates belonging to various categories of Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), including Blindness and Low Vision, Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Locomotor Disability, Cerebral Palsy, Autism, Mental Illness, and Multiple Disabilities, as per the details in the official notification.