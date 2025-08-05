Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

‘I’m not a kingmaker’: Saiyaara filmmaker Mohit Suri says he doesn’t create stars, can't give talent to...

Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal, twins Krishna and Aadiya seek blessings at ISKCON temple in London; kids' ethnic outfits win internet

India's most successful child actor played childhood role of Amitabh Bachchan, quit acting to work in..., now has Rs 200 crore net worth, his daughter works in Hollywood as..

Hansika Motwani deletes wedding video, photos with husband Sohael Khaturiya, fuels divorce rumours

Meet man, who becomes richer than Ambanis, Adani overnight after Rs 11356000 crore gets credited to his account mysteriously, know what happened exactly

TMC vs TMC: Kalyan Banerjee attacks Mahua Moitra after announcing his resignation as party Chief Whip in Lok Sabha

Bigg Boss 18’s Eisha Singh shares disturbing crying video with blood on her face, leaves fans shocked

Meet actress who became overnight star after debut at just 16, gave superhits with all three Khans, quit acting at peak of her career after..., then made comeback with..

Rishabh Pant shares emotional message after India's historic win against England series, says 'a tour that asked...'

Didn't crack UPSC exam? 230 new vacancies announced in EPFO: Check how to apply, last date and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Inside Saina Nehwal’s Hyderabad mansion: Luxurious living room, trophy room, her lavish home is valued at Rs…

Inside Saina Nehwal’s Hyderabad mansion: Luxurious living room, trophy room, her

Kajol turns 51: A look at DDLJ actress' multi-crore net worth, swanky car collection, lavish properties, more

Kajol Turns 51: A peek into her wealth, luxurious cars, lavish properties, more

‘I’m not a kingmaker’: Saiyaara filmmaker Mohit Suri says he doesn’t create stars, can't give talent to...

‘I’m not a kingmaker’: Saiyaara filmmaker Mohit Suri says he doesn’t create...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Saina Nehwal’s Hyderabad mansion: Luxurious living room, trophy room, her lavish home is valued at Rs…

Inside Saina Nehwal’s Hyderabad mansion: Luxurious living room, trophy room, her

Kajol turns 51: A look at DDLJ actress' multi-crore net worth, swanky car collection, lavish properties, more

Kajol Turns 51: A peek into her wealth, luxurious cars, lavish properties, more

Rashmika Mandanna's fierce avatar, Deepika Padukone's regal look: Bollywood posters that let women speak without a word

Bollywood posters that let women speak without a word

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

Didn't crack UPSC exam? 230 new vacancies announced in EPFO: Check how to apply, last date and more

The recruitment has been released for 230 vacancies for Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer (EO/AO) and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) posts. The online application process that began on July 29, 2025, will continue till August 18, 2025.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 05, 2025, 12:58 PM IST

Didn't crack UPSC exam? 230 new vacancies announced in EPFO: Check how to apply, last date and more

TRENDING NOW

The Union Public Service Commission has issued a recruitment notification in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation under the Ministry of Labour & Employment. The recruitment has been released for 230 vacancies for Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer (EO/AO) and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) posts. The candidates who are interested can apply online through the official website of the Commission, https://upsconline.nic.in. 

The vacancies for EO/AO and APFC posts are permanent gigs with headquarters in New Delhi. The Commission may relax qualification criteria for well-qualified candidates; however, applicants are advised to carefully read eligibility details before applying.

Also read: Meet woman, IIT grad who cracked UPSC exam, first became IPS, then IAS officer with AIR 6, currently posted as...

How to apply for UPSC EPFO recruitment 2025 application

Under Special Advertisement No. 52/2025, the UPSC has invited online applications for a total of 230 vacancies in EPFO. The online application process that began on July 29, 2025, will continue till August 18, 2025.

  • Visit the official UPSC website at https://upsconline.nic.in.
  • Open the relevant link for "Online Recruitment Application (ORA) for EO/AO and APFC Posts."
  • Click the link and complete the registration process and obtain login credentials.
  • Fill  in the application form with personal, academic, and professional details
  • Upload the required documents, 
  • Pay the application fee, and submit the form
  • Take a printout of the final submission for future reference


Also read: Not cleared UPSC exam? This scheme helps non-recommended candidates to help find jobs, it is..

What are the eligibility criteria for EO/AO and APFC posts?
 

For EO/AO posts, the eligible candidates must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from a recognised university. The maximum age limit is 30 years for UR/EWS, 33 years for OBC, 35 years for SC/ST, and 40 years for PwBD. 

For the APFC post, eligible candidates must hold a Degree from a recognised university or equivalent. A Diploma in Company Law/Labour Laws/Public Administration is also required. The maximum age limit is: 35 years for UR/EWS, 38 years for OBC, 40 years for SC, 35 years for ST and 45 years for PwBD.

Meanwhile, the vacancies in UPSC EPFO recruitment are applicable for candidates belonging to various categories of Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), including Blindness and Low Vision, Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Locomotor Disability, Cerebral Palsy, Autism, Mental Illness, and Multiple Disabilities, as per the details in the official notification.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Beyond Supersonic: India unveils BrahMos-II, a new age of Hypersonic warfare
Beyond Supersonic: India unveils BrahMos-II, a new age of Hypersonic warfare
Elon Musk-owned EV giant Tesla launches charging stations in THIS city, Know how much it will cost
Elon Musk-owned Tesla launches charging stations in THIS city, Know its cost
Didn't crack UPSC exam? 230 new vacancies announced in EPFO: Check how to apply, last date and more
Didn't crack UPSC exam? 230 new vacancies announced in EPFO: Check how to apply,
Watch: WCL owner Harshit Tomar’s surprise live proposal to Karishma Kotak takes the internet by storm
Watch: WCL owner Harshit Tomar’s surprise live proposal to Karishma Kotak takes
India's richest producer once sold toothbrushes, installed cable TVs, is worth Rs 13000 crore, has now won 5 National Awards
India's richest producer is worth Rs 13000 crore, has now won 5 National Awards
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Saina Nehwal’s Hyderabad mansion: Luxurious living room, trophy room, her lavish home is valued at Rs…
Inside Saina Nehwal’s Hyderabad mansion: Luxurious living room, trophy room, her
Kajol turns 51: A look at DDLJ actress' multi-crore net worth, swanky car collection, lavish properties, more
Kajol Turns 51: A peek into her wealth, luxurious cars, lavish properties, more
Rashmika Mandanna's fierce avatar, Deepika Padukone's regal look: Bollywood posters that let women speak without a word
Bollywood posters that let women speak without a word
Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan flaunts Rs 72 lakh Birkin bag: Know about her luxurious lifestyle, investments and more
Arpita Khan flaunts Rs 72 lakh Birkin bag: Know about her luxurious lifestyle
Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore house, net worth, car collection, more
Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore hou
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE