Did you know only 4 Indian cities have both IIT and IIM, they are...

At present, there are 23 IITs and 21 IIMs located across states and union territories of India. There are also plans in place to add more to the existing institutes. But did you know that there are only four cities in India that have an IIT as well as an IIM?

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 24, 2025, 01:14 AM IST

IIT Bombay is among the oldest IITs in India.
Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) are among the most prestigious educational setups in the country. At present, there are 23 IITs and 21 IIMs located across states and union territories of India. There are also plans in place to add more to the existing institutes. But did you know that there are only four cities in India that have an IIT as well as an IIM? Let us tell you about them.

Indore
Indore, the largest and most populous city in Madhya Pradesh, is also a key education hub as it houses both an IIT and IIM. IIT Indore was established in 2009 and is one of the eight relatively-new IITs. In the NIRF rankings of 2024, IIT Indore was ranked 33rd overall in India, 27th in research, and 16th among engineering schools. IIM Indore was set up in 1996 and was the sixth one to be established in the country.

Jammu
IIT Jammu was established in 2016. It was ranked 62nd in the engineering category in NIRF rankings of 2024. IIM Jammu was also founded in the same year as IIT Jammu, making it one of the newest IIMs in the country.

Mumbai
Set up in 1958, IIT Bombay was the second IIT in the country. It was built with assistance from the UNESCO and funds contributed by the Soviet Union. IIM Mumbai came into existence as the National Institute of Industrial Engineering was converted in 2023. Before IIM Guwahati, the Mumbai institute was the latest addition to the list of IIMs.

Guwahati
The latest city to house both an IIT and IIM will be Guwahati in Assam. IIT Guwahati was established in 1994 and its academic programme commenced in 1995. IIM Guwahati is the latest IIM in the country, and will begin admitting students starting this academic year.

