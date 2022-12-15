Search icon
Kerala DHSE Improvement result 2022 OUT at keralaresults.nic.in: How to check, answer sheet revaluation deadline here

Kerala DHSE Improvement result 2022 has been declared at the official website-- keralaresults.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 15, 2022, 07:06 PM IST

Kerala DHSE Improvement Result 2022 declared | Photo: PTI

Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has released the Kerala DHSE Improvement Results 2022 today (December 15) for NSQF's first year and VHSE's first year. Candidates who appeared for the Kerala DHSE improvement examination 2022 can check the results from the official website-- keralaresults.nic.in.

The Kerala DHSE improvement exam 2022 was conducted on October 2022. Candidates must note that the last date for answer sheet revaluation is till December 22. As per the official notice, the revaluation fees is Rs 500 per subject, scrutiny fees is Rs 100 per subject. 

Kerala DHSE improvement results 2022: How to check

  • Visit the official site of Kerala results at keralaresults.nic.in
  • Click on Kerala DHSE Improvement Results 2022 link available on the home page
  • Enter the login details and click on submit
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen
  • Check the result and download the page
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need
  • For more related details candidates can check the official site of Kerala DHSE.
