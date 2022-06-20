DHSE Kerala SSLC Result 2022 likely tomorrow: How to check, direct link here

DHSE Kerala SSLC Result 2022

The Department of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE is expected to declare the Kerala 12th Result 2022 tomorrow (June 21). The DHSE Kerala SSLC Result 2022 will be declared through a press conference first and after that the DHSE Kerala 12th Result 2022 will be released at the official website of -keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.

Once released, candidates will be able to download Kerala Class 12 Results from the above-mentioned websites.

DHSE Kerala SSLC Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website- keralaresults.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “Kerala Plus Two Result 2022” link

Enter your roll number and click on submit

The Kerala Board Class 12 result will be displayed on the screen

Download it and take a printout for future reference.



As many as 3 lakh candidates appeared for the Class 12 board examination.

