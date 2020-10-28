DHSE Kerala plus two SAY result 2020 declared at keralaresults.nic.in; get direct link

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala on Wednesday declared the Save a Year (SAY) Plus Two Results 2020 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the DHSE +2 SAY exam 2020 can check the results on keralaresults.nic.in. DHSE Plus Two SAY and VHSE Plus Two SAY exam 2020 was conducted in the month of September.

How to check DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2020:

1. Vist the official website kerelaresults.nic.in

2. On the home page, click on the link for DHSE SAY/IMP EXAM RESULTS - 2020 or VHSE SAY EXAM RESULTS - 2020 or NSQF Result 2020.

3. Key in your credentials.

4. Download DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2020 and take a printout for future reference.

Click here for direct link.

Kerala DHSE had declared the Plus Two 2020 examination result on July 15.