DHSE Kerala 12th Result 2022 likely tomorrow : Know atlernate ways to check board result

DHSE will declare the Kerala SSLC Result 2022 tomorrow.

The Department Of Higher Secondary (DHSE) will declare the result for Kerala Class 12 result 2022 on Tuesday (June 21) for over 4.5 lakh students. The Kerala SSLC result 2022 will be declared at 11 am via press conference first and after that, the 12th board result will be made available online for candidates to check.

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Alternate website

keralaresults.nic.in

dhsekerala.gov.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

kerala.gov.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: How to check (Website)

Visit the official website--- keralaresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

Enter the required login details

Post submitting the details, the result will be displayed on the screen

Go through the details mentioned in it

keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: How to check (SMS)

To check the Kerala Board class 12 result 2022 through SMS, students are required to type ‘KERALA12 and send it to 56263.

