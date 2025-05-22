Once released, students can check their results through the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2025: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala, is all set to declare the result of DHSE class 12th results soon. As per a report, DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2025 will be declared today, May 22 at 3 PM. Once released, students can check their scores and download mark sheets on the official websites: keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, or result.kite.kerala.gov.in. The Kerala Plus Two Result 2025 will be officially declared by State Education Minister V. Sivankutty. The announcement will be made during a press conference scheduled for 3 PM today, 22 May 2025.

Kerala Plus Two Result 2025: Steps to check

Open the official website, keralaresults.nic.in or dhse.kerala.gov.in.

Click on the link for plus two exam result 2025

Enter roll number and date of birth in the login window and click on the ‘submit’ button.

Kerala 12th result 2025 will be displayed

Download and take a print out for future reference

Kerala Plus Two Result 2025: Steps to Check Class 12 Result 2025 via SMS