DHSE, VHSE Kerala Board Class 12th Result: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala has declared the result of DHSE class 12th results. Students can check their scores on the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, or result.kite.kerala.gov.in. The Kerala Plus Two Result 2025 was announced by State Education Minister V. Sivankutty during a press conference scheduled for 3 PM today, 22 May 2025.

Kerala Plus Two Result 2025: Steps to check

Open the official website, keralaresults.nic.in or dhse.kerala.gov.in.

Click on the link for Plus Two exam result 2025

Enter roll number and date of birth in the login window and click on the ‘submit’ button.

Kerala 12th result 2025 will be displayed

Download and take a printout for future reference

Kerala Plus Two Result 2025: Steps to Check Class 12 Result 2025 via SMS