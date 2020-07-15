DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2020: Kerala Board Class 12th results declared at keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala's Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) on Wednesday declared the Higher Secondary (Plus Two) results at dhsekerala.gov.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.

Candidates can also access the DHSE Plus Two class 12th results at keralaresults.nic.in.

Around 3.7 lakh students appeared in the Kerala Plus two examination conducted in March 2020, reports said. However, the exam for some papers could not be held due to the coronavirus pandemic and was later conducted in May.

How to check DHSE Kerala Plus Two 12th Result 2020 at keralaresults.nic.in:

1) Log on to official website keralaresults.nic.in

2) Click on the link for “DHSE Exam Results - 2020”

3) Enter your credentials and login

4) The result will be displayed on the screen

5) Take a printout for future reference

According to results released by the DHSE, the Science stream has recorded the pass percentage of 88.62% while Humanities and Commerce have recorded a pass percentage of is 77.76% and 84.52%, respectively. The pass percentage for Technical is 87.94% while it is 98.75% for Arts.

The overall pass percentage is 85.13% with Ernakulam district recording 89.2%.