DHSE Kerala Plus One 2022 Result DECLARED at keralaresults.nic.in, direct links, steps to check scores

File Photo

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE Kerala has announced the Kerala Plus One Result 2022. Students can now check their DHSE Result 2022 for Kerala Plus 1 or DHSE First Year Exams on the official website - www.keralaresults.nic.in. Both the direct link and the school-wise result link are available.

DHSE Kerala Plus One 2022 Result: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'DHSE First Year Exams 2022 Result' on the homepage.

Step 3: A new window would open

Step 4: Enter your roll number and DOB for individual results and enter the school code for school-wise results.

Step 5: The results would be displayed on the screen.