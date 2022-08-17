Search icon
DHSE Kerala Plus One 2022 Result DECLARED at keralaresults.nic.in, direct links, steps to check scores

Students can now check their DHSE Result 2022 for Kerala Plus 1 or DHSE First Year Exams on the official website - www.keralaresults.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 04:11 PM IST

File Photo

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE Kerala has announced the Kerala Plus One Result 2022. Students can now check their DHSE Result 2022 for Kerala Plus 1 or DHSE First Year Exams on the official website - www.keralaresults.nic.in. Both the direct link and the school-wise result link are available. 

DHSE Kerala Plus One 2022 Result Direct Link 

DHSE Kerala Plus One 2022 School-wise Result 

DHSE Kerala Plus One 2022 Result: Steps to check 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'DHSE First Year Exams 2022 Result' on the homepage.

Step 3: A new window would open

Step 4: Enter your roll number and DOB for individual results and enter the school code for school-wise results.

Step 5: The results would be displayed on the screen. 

First-image
