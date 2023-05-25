DHSE Kerala Class 12 Result 2023 DECLARED at keralaresults.nic.in: 82.95% students pass Kerala 12th board exam

Headlines

Financial rule changes from September 1: Free Aadhaar update, Rs 2000 note deposit and more

Chandrayaan 3: Pragyan rover clicks first image of Vikram lander on lunar surface

Meet Aima Baig, the Pakistani sensation who performed at the opening ceremony of Asia Cup 2023

PhonePe forays into stock broking business, launches new app

SBI Recruitment 2023 notifications for Clerk, PO posts expected soon at sbi.co.in

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Financial rule changes from September 1: Free Aadhaar update, Rs 2000 note deposit and more

Meet Aima Baig, the Pakistani sensation who performed at the opening ceremony of Asia Cup 2023

PhonePe forays into stock broking business, launches new app

Most exquisite tiaras owned by the British royal family

Neeraj Chopra's daily diet revealed

5 habits to avoid before sleep

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Asia Cup 2023 Updates: Litton Das rules out from Asia Cup 2023, know his replacement here

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan announce Playing XI for the opening match against Nepal

LPG gas cylinder prices slashed by ₹200 for all consumers: 'PM's Raksha Bandhan gift to 75 lakh sisters'

Akshay Kumar drops adorable photo with sister Alka Bhatia on Raksha Bandhan, calls her 'pillar of strength'

Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja: YRF announces Vicky Kaushal as singing sensation Bhajan Kumar in The Great Indian Family

KBC 15: Harsha Verma fails to answer Rs 25 lakh Mohammed Rafi question in Amitabh Bachchan's show, can you answer?

HomeEducation

Education

DHSE Kerala Class 12 Result 2023 DECLARED at keralaresults.nic.in: 82.95% students pass Kerala 12th board exam

Kerala Board Class 12 Result 2023 has been declared on the official website- keralaresults.nic.in. Candidates can check the official website for more updates.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 25, 2023, 03:44 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Kerala Board Class 12 Result 2023: Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has declared the Kerala Board Class 12 result 2023 at the official website-- keralaresults.nic.in on Thursday (May 25). Candidates who appeared for the Kerala DHSE plus two results from the official website.

The Kerala Class 12 exam 2023 was conducted between March 10 to March 30 in a single shift. This year the overall Pass per percentage for Kerala DHSE is 82.95 per cent.

DHSE Kerala Result:  List of websites to check results

  • Keralaresults.nic.in
  • Dhsekerala.gov.in
  • Results.kite.kerala.gov.in
  • kerala.gov.in

Kerala DHSE result: How to check results via mobile phone 

  • Download the official apps from Google Play Store — SAPHALAM 2023, iExaMS - Kerala, PRD Live
  • Open the app to enter the registered number, roll number, and date of birth (DOB) in the given boxes.
  • Click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download a screenshot for further needs.

Read: MPBOSE Madhya Pradesh Class 10 Board Result 2023 OUT: Mridul Pal tops exam, all details here

Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2023: How to check

  • Visit the official site of keralaresults.nic.in.
  • Click on Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Did Sara Ali Khan take a sly dig at Janhvi Kapoor by asking people to read more books on Auschwitz? Reddit thinks so

From chocolate, dairy products to raw bones: 10 foods that are toxic for dogs

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma's next film to feature his son Utkarsh Sharma and this National Award winner: Report

Apple AirPods with USB-C port expected to break cover at September 12 event

Meet Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's niece Naomika Saran, St Xavier's alumna, as stunning as Bollywood actresses

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE