DHSE Kerala Class 12 Result 2023 DECLARED at keralaresults.nic.in: 82.95% students pass Kerala 12th board exam

Kerala Board Class 12 Result 2023 has been declared on the official website- keralaresults.nic.in. Candidates can check the official website for more updates.

Kerala Board Class 12 Result 2023: Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has declared the Kerala Board Class 12 result 2023 at the official website-- keralaresults.nic.in on Thursday (May 25). Candidates who appeared for the Kerala DHSE plus two results from the official website.

The Kerala Class 12 exam 2023 was conducted between March 10 to March 30 in a single shift. This year the overall Pass per percentage for Kerala DHSE is 82.95 per cent.

DHSE Kerala Result: List of websites to check results

Keralaresults.nic.in

Dhsekerala.gov.in

Results.kite.kerala.gov.in

kerala.gov.in

Kerala DHSE result: How to check results via mobile phone

Download the official apps from Google Play Store — SAPHALAM 2023, iExaMS - Kerala, PRD Live

Open the app to enter the registered number, roll number, and date of birth (DOB) in the given boxes.

Click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download a screenshot for further needs.

Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2023: How to check