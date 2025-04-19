Dhirubhai Ambani International School, established in 2003 in Mumbai, is a co-educational K-12 International Day School. Here's how to take admission in India's one of the prestigious schools.

Dhirubhai Ambani International School, located in Mumbai, is a highly regarded and expensive school in India. The school is where Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan is currently enrolled. Not only Aaradhya, but other celebrity kids, such as Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son AbRam and Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur and Jeh, also study in this prestigious school.

About Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS)

Dhirubhai Ambani International School, established in 2003, is a co-educational K-12 International Day School. The school's student body includes 1,087 students, representing India's cultural diversity. The school has 187 teachers, with 27 from other countries. The teacher-student ratio is 1:6, ensuring each child receives personalised attention.

The school is affiliated with the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE). It prepares students for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) Year 10 exams. For Years 11 and 12, the school offers the IB Diploma Programme, authorized by the International Baccalaureate (IB).

What is the admission process of Dhirubhai Ambani International School?

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani serves as the Vice Chairperson at the school. Admission starts with an online application via the school’s website. Applicants must take an entrance exam and pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 5,000 online. Successful candidates in the exam are then invited for an interactive session. The final list of selected candidates for admission is published based on their overall performance.

Dhirubhai Ambani International School: Step-by-step process

Step 1: According to the school's official website, complete the online ‘Application for Admission’ form using the latest versions of Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, or Internet Explorer (IE10 or above).

Step 2: You can also download the ‘DAIS Admission’ Mobile App from the Play Store (for Android Phones) and App Store (for iPhones).

Step 3: Complete the online ‘Application for Admission’ form using the registered Login ID. Your registered email ID on the Admission portal is your ‘Login ID’.

Step 4: If applying for multiple children, use the same Login ID to complete the online ‘Application for Admission’ form. You can also use the same login credentials for accessing both DAIS and NMAJS admission portals.

Important note: If the password should have at least 8 characters, including at least one uppercase character, one lowercase character, and one number.

Dhirubhai Ambani International School fee

The fee structure at Dhirubhai Ambani International School is competitive, varying with the facilities and services offered.

Media reports indicate annual fees range from about 1.7 lakh for LKG to Grade 7, or roughly Rs 14,000 monthly. For classes 8 to 10, the annual fee is 5.9 lakh, and for classes 11 and 12, it's approximately 9.65 lakh. The school also provides scholarships and financial aid, ensuring all students can access quality education, regardless of financial limitations.

Dhirubhai Ambani International School: Facilities offered

DAIS offers extensive amenities for its students. The school features around 60 well-equipped classrooms, each with a public address system, digital clocks, display and writing boards, lockers, custom-made furniture, broadband, multimedia support, and air conditioning.

Besides academics, DAIS emphasizes sports, providing facilities like tennis and basketball courts on a 2.3-acre playground. Additionally, the school has an art room, learning center, yoga room, performing arts center, and a multimedia auditorium for its students.