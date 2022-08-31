DHE to release SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022 First Merit on September 7 at samsodisha.gov.in

File Photo

The Higher Department of Education, DHE, Odisha released the SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022 forms on August 11, 2022. The last date to fill out the admission form for DHE SAMS Odisha Plus 3 2022 will end on September 1, 2022 (tomorrow). The SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022 forms are available at www.samsodisha.gov.in.

According to the official notice issued by DHE, the first merit list would be released on September 7, 2022. The candidates who will be selected in the first merit list can then begin the admission process from 2 pm on September 7, 2022, till 5 pm on September 11, 2022, including Sunday. The last date to submit the online forms is tomorrow, Sept 1, 2022, till 11:45 pm.

The candidates who don't get secured in the first merit list can wait for the second merit list which will be out on September 16, 2022.

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.samsodisha.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Degree +3 under Higher Education

Step 3: Click on the student login

Step 4: Fill in the details.

Step 5: Submit and download the form.

Step 6: Keep a copy with you for future use.

According to the revised timeline schedule, the last date to fill in the application forms is September 1, 2022, up to 11:45 pm. The first merit list would be out then on September 7, 2022.