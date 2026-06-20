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Dhanush, Mrunal Thakur break up after months of dating speculation: Report

Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur, who had been linked romantically since last year, have reportedly broken up, although neither actor has commented on the speculation.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 20, 2026, 10:58 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Dhanush, Mrunal Thakur break up after months of dating speculation: Report
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Actors Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur, who had been at the centre of dating rumours over the past year, have reportedly gone their separate ways. According to a Filmfare report, the two are no longer together. However, the reason behind their alleged split remains unclear.

Rumours of a romance between Dhanush and Mrunal first surfaced in August 2025 after they were spotted together at the premiere of Mrunal's film, Son Of Sardaar 2. The speculation intensified when Mrunal attended the wrap party of Dhanush's film Tere Ishq Mein. Fans also noticed that the actress followed Dhanush's sisters, Dr Karthika Karthik and Vimala Geetha, on Instagram.

At the time, a source had told News18 Showsha that the two were indeed dating. "Yes, it's true that they are dating. But it's too new and they've no plans of making their relationship official before the public or the media. At the same time, they're unfazed about going out and about and being spotted. Friends are truly rooting for them as they're quite similar and compatible when it comes to their values, choices and thoughts," the source had said.

However, Mrunal later addressed the speculation and denied being romantically involved with Dhanush, insisting that he was "just a good friend."

Wedding Rumours Had Also Made Headlines

Earlier this year, reports suggesting that Dhanush and Mrunal were planning to tie the knot had also gone viral. The buzz gained momentum after AI-generated images showing the two dressed in traditional South Indian wedding attire surfaced online.

The rumours were later dismissed by a source close to the actors. "Mrunal is not getting married next month. This is a rumour that has caught wind for no reason," the source had told HT City.

Dhanush's Previous Marriage

Dhanush was previously married to Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. The former couple ended their 18-year marriage in 2022 after announcing their separation. They first met during the making of Dhanush's 2003 film Kadhal Kondaen and share two sons, Yatra and Linga.

As of now, neither Dhanush nor Mrunal Thakur has publicly reacted to the latest breakup reports.

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