Delhi University: Naina Hasija to remain principal of Kalindi College

Delhi University declared that Naina Hasija will continue remain the officiating principal of Kalindi College till further notice.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 08:28 PM IST

The Delhi University on Tuesday declared that Naina Hasija will continue remain the officiating principal of Kalindi College till further notice, days after the college's governing body decided to not give an extension to her. In a letter to governing body chairman Ravi Gupta, the assistant registrar of the university said that all the decisions taken by the governing body during June 18 meeting be treated as "null and void" and requested it to maintain the status quo.

"I have been directed to request you to take immediate compliance to the directives of the university by opening the Office of the Principal and allowing Prof Naina Hasija to function as Acting/Officiating Principal of the College till further orders," the letter read.

The governing body of the college had called a meeting on Saturday during which it "unanimously" decided not to give an extension to officiating principal Naina Hasija and resolved to initiate a judicial inquiry into an allegation of financial irregularities against her and other administrative staff.

According to the minutes of the meeting, nine of the 15 governing body members attended it, including two who participated in it online. However, Ms Hasija, who is also the secretary of the college's governing body, was not present during its meeting.

She had termed the meeting a "sham". In the letter, the university asked Gupta to explain the reasons for conducting the meeting of the governing body without associating the acting/officiating principal and the two university representatives.

"...all the decisions are taken by the governing body in its emergent meeting held on 18.06.2022 since in contravention to the Act, Statutes and Ordinances of the University be treated as null and void and you were requested to maintain the status quo forthwith," the letter read.

"Kindly adhere to the above directives of the university in the larger interest of the academia and send compliance report to the university without any further delay to avoid any untoward situation in this behalf," it added.
(With inputs from PTI)

