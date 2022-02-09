Delhi University to resume offline classes from February 17 after students stage protests

After remaining closed for several months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Delhi University will be resuming offline classes for all the students from February 17, according to the announcement made by Proctor Rajni Abbi on Wednesday.

This comes after several students held demonstrations regarding the closure of the DU campus outside of the office of Delhi University’s Vice-Chancellor, days after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) allowed the reopening of schools and colleges for offline studies.

The protest of the students was organized by the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), who had issued a statement saying that over 400 students had taken part in the “gherao”. The protesting students had demanded the immediate resumption of the offline classes in DU.

While announcing the reopening of DU, the proctor had further said that the detailed notification regarding the conduction of physical classes and Covid-19 protocols during offline studies will be issued by the university soon.

Students were protesting outside the DU offices as even though Covid-19 cases had decreased in Delhi and the DDMA had given the go-ahead, the university had not issued any notification regarding the resumption of offline classes.

Earlier, DU VC Yogesh Singh had said, “If the DDMA allows 100 percent seating capacity, we will definitely reopen the campus. But we will give a few days' time to our students, say 10 days, for returning to campus since a majority of students are from other states. We will formulate our own strategy.”

Students protesting the closure of Delhi University had also hung an “Out of Service” placard on the gate of the VC office. The SFI also claimed that students of over 53 departments chose to boycott the online classes being conducted by DU as a form of protest.

The DDMA had decided to ease some of the Covid-19 curbs imposed in Delhi amid the decrease in Covid-19 cases. Amid the relaxation of curbs, the authority had permitted the reopening of schools and colleges in the city from February 7.

(With PTI inputs)