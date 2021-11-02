DU to hold UG-PG 3rd, 5th, 7th semester exams from November 30 - Details on examination process

The prestigious Delhi University will hold examinations of all its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes from November 30. The examination will be conducted in online mode. DU will be holding the third, fifth and seventh-semester examinations of all its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in open-book format.

The examinations will also be held for essential repeaters of the I, III, and V semesters and ex-students of all undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

An 'open book examination' is an assessment method designed in a way that allows students to refer to class notes, textbooks, or other approved material while answering questions. An open book exam can also mean that students are provided with the exam questions prior to writing the exam.

"It is hereby notified for information of all concerned that Examinations for III/V/VII Semester/Term along with Essential Repeaters of I/III/V semester and Ex-Students for all Under Graduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) programs including examinations for students registered with School of Open Learning (SOL) and Non-Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB) shall begin from 30th November 2021," the notice, dated October 29, said.

The Delhi University also issued guidelines to conduct an internal assessment, practical, viva voce, project, orals (moot courts), apprenticeship, internship and fieldwork for the academic session 2021-22 that needs to be completed by December 14.

How DU will conduct the examinations

The undergraduate and postgraduate examinations will be conducted in two sessions every day.

DU will conduct these examinations even on Sundays. The duration of each paper will be three hours each.

The final date sheet of the exams is likely to be issued by Delhi University in November first week.

The students can write the exam from the 'place of their convenience' or at their faculty/department/college in online mode.

For internal assessment, the DU colleges will conduct only internal assignments instead of the earlier method.

Presently, the existing method for internal assessment includes class tests, tutorial tests and attendance.

For practical exams in UG courses, students will submit the solved assignment to the teacher via email in a defined time.

Viva-voce and moot courts can be conducted, wherever applicable, through Skype or other online teaching apps.

For internship and apprenticeship, the university said the students should be allowed to take up online internships/activities.

This includes activities that can be carried out digitally or otherwise, from home. The internship period can be reduced by clubbing with assignments.

The evaluation of dissertations of UG and PG programmes is to be conducted based on written assignments.