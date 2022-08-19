Search icon
Delhi University's executive council approves FYUP syllabi of various courses

Delhi University: The new curriculum will be implemented from the academic year 2022-23.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 11:56 AM IST

Delhi University's executive council approves FYUP syllabi of various courses
File photo

The Delhi University on Thursday approved the first-semester syllabi of the four-year undergraduate programmes (FYUP) based on the newly introduced Under Graduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF). The decision was taken by the varsity's highest decision-making body -- Executive Council.

Two council members, Seema Das and Rajpal Singh Pawar, however, dissented from the decision. "FYUP syllabi of all courses on agenda have been passed by the executive council. Two members issued dissent note," a council member told PTI.

The new curriculum will be implemented from the academic year 2022-23. The syllabus was put in the Executive Council for approval after the Academic Council approved it on August 3.

The Executive Council had in February approved the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework-2022 (UGCF-2022) as formulated by a National Education Policy cell.

The syllabi of over 100 undergraduate courses passed by a standing committee was tabled for approval during the meeting.

Some of the courses are BA (Hons) in Business Economics, BA (Hons) Multi-Media and Mass Communication, BSc in Electronic Science and BSc (Hons) in Microbiology.

The syllabi have been prepared by course committees and passed by a standing committee. A course committee comprises five professors - two from the department concerned and three college professors.

