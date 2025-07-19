Delhi University releases first seat allocation list for UG admissions, here's how you can download it

The University of Delhi, popularly known as DU, has released the first seat allocation list for admissions to its undergraduate (UG) courses through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). Read on to know how you can download the list.

The University of Delhi, popularly known as DU, on Saturday released the cut-off list and the first seat allocation list for admissions to its undergraduate (UG) courses through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). Candidates can check and download the seat allocation list from the following official website of the university: admission.uod.ac.in. The list has been released for over 71,000 seats across 69 colleges for 79 programmes in the upcoming academic year, viz., 2025-2026.

How to download seat allocation list?

To download the DU seat allocation list, follow these simple steps:

Visit admission.uod.ac.in

Click on 'UG Admissions' link

Enter your Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) application number and password

Click on Login button

Your seat allocation result for the first phase will be displayed on the subsequent screen

What is the further procedure?

Now that the first list is out, candidates will be able to accept their result starting Saturday (July 19) and can do so until Monday (July 21). Candidates are required to pay the requisite admission fee for seat acceptance by July 23, 2025. Admissions to all UG programmes of DU are based on scores obtained in the CUET-UG exam. However, the CUET scores do not apply to admissions into the School of Open Learning (SOL), Non-Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB), and for foreign nationals. Meanwhile, sports trials for UG admissions are expected to start from Friday (July 25). Students are advised to visit the respective college or department websites for specific dates and details concerning trials under performance-based categories such as sports and extra-curricular activities (ECA).