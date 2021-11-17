Delhi University releases DU PG first merit list 2021, here's how to check

The Delhi University has released the DU PG first merit list 2021 today. Till now Delhi University PG merit list has been released for 20 courses, including MA English, Environmental Studies, Geography, Hindi, History, Philosophy; MSc Botany, Environmental Studies, Microbiology and Master of Journalism.

You can check the merit lists on the admission portal of the Delhi University - admission.uod.ac.in. Earlier, the University of Delhi also released DU PG result 2021 for list fifth on November 15. For the first, second, third and fourth list, the DU PG entrance result 2021 was released on November 3, 5, 6, and 8, respectively.

The last date for candidates to pay their admission fee under the first merit list is November 23. Delhi University on November 12 had released both merit-based and entrance exam-based PG admission schedules. The second merit list will be released on November 26.

The departments/ colleges will verify and approve admissions against the first merit list from December 4 to December 6 and payment against the third merit list will be done till December 7. The university will release three merit lists for PG admission this year. According to the official notice, the classes for Delhi University PG courses will commence from December 1, 2021.

DU PG First Merit List 2021

Visit the official site of DU Admissions - admission.uod.ac.in.

Click on the DU PG First Merit List link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their names and roll numbers.

Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.