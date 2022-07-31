Delhi University refutes reports claiming fee hike for undergraduate courses, says only 'structure changed'

Delhi University - File Photo

The Delhi University on Sunday refuted reports that it was planning to increase fees for its undergraduate course from the academic session 2022-23 and said that only the fee structure was being changed.

Delhi University Registrar Professor Vikas Gupta said that the fees, which was charged in 20 categories till date, will now be charged under nine categories.

He also clarified that the varsity had neither increased neither of the fees, including the tuition fee, and was neither planning any hike.

“The news of DU fee hike in some media reports is completely wrong and baseless, the DU administration has not issued any such order,” Gupta said.

“The fees of students studying in Economic Weaker Section (EWS) in Delhi University is paid by adding an amount of Rs 100 to all the students of DU which will be used entirely for the weaker section and this amount will be used for development. No extra fee will be charged,” he added.

The clarification comes amid media reports claiming that the university had decided to increase fees for its undergraduate courses from the academic session 2022-2023 by introducing charges under some heads and increasing the University Development Fund.

The reports claimed that the university has added new sections to the fee structure like University Facilities and Services Charges, Economically Weaker Section Support University Fund and University Student Welfare Fund.

Earlier today, it was also reported that the varsity had increased the charge under University Development Fund from Rs 600 to Rs 900. This decision was passed by the University Executive Council early this year based on the recommendations of a committee which had cited a reduction of capital grants by the University Grants Commission.

A Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) executive estimated that the increase in the annual fee for a student will be around Rs 1,000.

In a notification issued on July 26, the DU reportedly said the restructuring has been done to rationalise fees for admissions across various colleges of the university and to ensure uniformity in various heads of expenditure.