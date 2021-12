Delhi University Recruitment 2021: Apply for 32 Non-Teaching posts at rlacollege.edu.in – Check salary, eligibility

Ram Lal Anand College, Delhi University is inviting applications for 32 Administrative Officer, Senior Technical Assistant, Senior Assistant, Assistant, Laboratory Assistant, Junior Assistant, Library Attendant and Laboratory Attendant posts. The last date to apply is January 24, 2022. Interested candidates can apply at rlacollege.edu.in.

Delhi University Non-Teaching Vacancy 2021 Details

Post: Administrative Officer

No. Of Vacancies: 01

Pay Scale: Level-10

Post: Senior Technical Assistant (Computer)

No. Of Vacancies: 01

Pay Scale: Level-6

Post: Senior Assistant

No. Of Vacancies: 01

Pay Scale: Level-6

Post: Assistant

No. Of Vacancies: 05

Pay Scale: Level-4

Post: Laboratory Assistant (Microbiology)

No. Of Vacancies: 01

Pay Scale: Level-4

Post: Junior Assistant

No. Of Vacancies: 07

Pay Scale: Level-2

Post: Library Attendant

No. Of Vacancies: 11

Pay Scale: Level-1

Post: Laboratory Attendant

No. Of Vacancies: 05

Pay Scale: Level-1

Delhi University Non-Teaching Posts Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

Administrative Officer: Candidate must have a good academic record with a Masters’ degree with at least 55% of marks or equivalent grade of B on the UGC seven-point scale.

Senior Technical Assistant (Computer): Candidate must have a B.E./ B. Tech in Computer Science/Computer Engineering/ Computer Technology/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electrical/ Electronics & Communications OR M.Sc. (Computer Science) or MCA.

Senior Assistant: Candidate must be a Graduate or Post Graduate with minimum from a recognized University in any discipline with working knowledge of computers.

Assistant: Candidate must be a Graduate from a recognized University in any discipline with good working knowledge of computers.

Laboratory Assistant (Microbiology): Candidate must have a Passed Senior Secondary (10+2) or an equivalent examination with relevant Science Subject. OR Graduate with relevant subject.

Junior Assistant: Candidate must have a Senior Secondary School Certificate (10+2) or its equivalent qualification and have a typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English or 30 w.p.m. in Hindi Typewriting through Computers.

Library Attendant: Candidate must be a Passed 10th or equivalent examination and Certificate in Library Science/Library & Information Science from a recognized Institution.

Laboratory Attendant: Candidate must be a Matriculation (10th) or equivalent examination with science subjects from recognized Board.

Application Fee: Pay the Examination fee online.

For UR/OBC/EWS Candidates: 500/-

For SC/ST Candidates: 250/-

For PwBD & Women Candidates: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website rlacollege.edu.in from December 30, 2021, to January 24, 2022.

Selection Process: Selection will be based on written test/practical test/skill test.

Delhi University Non-Teaching Posts Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Starting date online application submission: December 30, 2021

Last date online application submission: January 24, 2022

Delhi University Non-Teaching Posts Recruitment 2021 notification: rlacollege.edu.in