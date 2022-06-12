Search icon
Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Vacancy for Assistant Professor posts, how to apply here

Delhi University has vacancies for Assistant Professors posts. The last date to apply is July 2, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 12, 2022, 10:56 AM IST

Delhi University Recruitment 2022

Ramjas College, Delhi University is looking for candidates to hire for the post of Assistant Professors. Candidates who are interested in applying will have to submit the application within 21 days of the publication of the advertisement in the Employment News. The advertisement was published in the employment news on June 11. Interested candidates can submit their application form in the prescribed format at colrec.du.ac.in.

This recruitment drive is being held to fill 148 vacancies of Assistant professors.

Delhi University recruitment application fee: The application fee is Rs 500 for UR/OBC/EWS category. The application fee is exempted from SC, ST, PwBD categories and Women applicants.

Delhi University recruitment: How to apply

  • Visit the official website Delhi University Assistant Professor recruitment page at colrec.uod.ac.in
  • Register yourself and fill out the online application form
  • Submit all the required documents
  • Pay the application fee
  • Keep the copy of the same for future reference.

