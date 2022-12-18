Delhi University recruitment 2022: Government job vacancies for Assistant professor posts, know last date to apply

File photo

Shri Ram College of Commerce Delhi University is inviting applications for Assistant professor posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website, colrec.uod.ac.in. The last date to apply is January 9, 2023, or two weeks from the publication of the advertisement in the employment news. This recruitment drive will fill 80 vacancies of Assistant Professors.

The application fee is Rs 500 for unreserved, OBS, and EWS candidates. The application fee is exempted for SC,ST, PwBD, and Women candidates.

Delhi University recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Visit the official website at colrec.uod.ac.in

Sign In and fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Submit the application form

Take a printout for future reference.

For more details candidates can check the detailed notification

Delhi University recruitment 2022: NOTIFICATION

