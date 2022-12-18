Search icon
Delhi University recruitment 2022: Government job vacancies for Assistant professor posts, know last date to apply

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website, colrec.uod.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 08:32 AM IST

Shri Ram College of Commerce Delhi University is inviting applications for Assistant professor posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website, colrec.uod.ac.in. The last date to apply is January 9, 2023, or two weeks from the publication of the advertisement in the employment news. This recruitment drive will fill 80 vacancies of Assistant Professors.

The application fee is Rs 500 for unreserved, OBS, and EWS candidates. The application fee is exempted for SC,ST, PwBD, and Women candidates.

Delhi University recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

  • Visit the official website at colrec.uod.ac.in
  • Sign In and fill out the application form
  • Pay the application fee
  • Submit the application form
  • Take a printout for future reference.
  • For more details candidates can check the detailed notification 

Delhi University recruitment 2022: NOTIFICATION

Also read: SSC CGL Tier 1 2022 answer key released at ssc.nic, know how and when to raise objections

