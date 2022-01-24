Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Apply for 635 posts at du.ac.in – Check last date, eligibility

Delhi University (DU) is inviting applications for 635 Professor and Associate Professor posts. The last date to apply is February 7, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, du.ac.in.

DU Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Professor

No of Vacancy: 449

Pay Scale: As per UGC Pay Scale

Post: Associate Professor

No of Vacancy: 186

Pay Scale: As per UGC Pay Scale

Delhi University Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

Professor: Candidate must have a good academic record, with a PhD Degree in the concerned/ allied/ relevant disciplines, Master’s Degree with at least 55% marks & Teaching / Research Experience – 10 years for Professor and 08 years for Associate Professor.

Associate Professor: Candidate must have a good academic record, with a PhD Degree in the concerned/ allied/ relevant disciplines, Master’s Degree with at least 55% marks & Teaching / Research Experience – 10 years for Professor and 08 years for Associate Professor.

Application Fee: Pay Examination Fee Online through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking.

For UR/OBC/EWS: 2000/-

For SC/ST/PwD: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply online through the website du.ac.in.

Last date for online application submission: February 07, 2022

Delhi University Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Shortlisting and interview.

Delhi University Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Professor Associate Professor