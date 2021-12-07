Delhi University Recruitment 2021: Last day TODAY to apply for 250 Assistant Professor posts at du.ac.in

Delhi University Recruitment 2021: Delhi University is conducting a recruitment drive to hire over 250 candidates in the educational institutes and the last day to apply for the vacancies is today, December 7, as per the official notification.

Candidates who wish to apply for the posts and meet the eligibility criteria can do so by visiting the official website of Delhi University, du.ac.in. As per the notification, there are a total of 250 positions available in the university across various departments.

Delhi University Recruitment 2021: Important details

Last date to apply- December 7, 2021

Vacancies- 250 posts

Post- Assistant Professor (For the disciplines of Arts, Commerce, Humanities, Law, Social Sciences, Sciences, Languages and Library Science)

Pay scale- Level 10 as per the 7th central pay commission pay matrix

Delhi University Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Unreserved category: 95 posts

SC: 40 posts

ST: 20 posts

OBC: 70 posts

EWS: 25 posts

PwBD: 10 posts

Delhi University Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the Assistant Professor post must have a minimum of 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale, wherever the grading system is followed) at the master’s level. The candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR.

Click here for Delhi University Recruitment 2021 notification

Delhi University Recruitment 2021: Application process

Candidates interested to apply for the posts can do so by visiting the official website of Delhi University, du.ac.in, and filling out the application form online. The application form will be found under the ‘Work with DU’ section on the homepage.

UR/OBC/EWS candidates have to pay the application fee of Rs 500. No application fee from applicants from SC, ST, PwBD category, and women applicants.