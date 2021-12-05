Delhi University Recruitment 2021: Last day SOON to apply for Assistant Professor posts at du.ac.in

Delhi University is inviting applications for several Assistant Professor posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of DU, du.ac.in. The last date to apply is December 7, 2021.

Delhi University Recruitment 2021 Details:

Post: Assistant Professor (For the disciplines of Arts, Commerce, Humanities, Law, Social Sciences, Sciences, Languages and Library Science)

No. of Vacancies: 250

Pay Scale: Level 10 as per the 7th central pay commission pay matrix.

Category wise vacancy details:

Unreserved category: 95 posts

SC: 40 posts

ST: 20 posts

OBC: 70 posts

EWS: 25 posts

PwBD: 10 posts

Delhi University Recruitment 2021 How to apply: Interested candidates can apply through the official website at du.ac.in.

Delhi University Recruitment 2021: Application fees

UR/OBC/EWS candidate have to pay the application fee of Rs 500. No application fee from applicants from SC, ST, PwBD category and women applicants.

Delhi University Recruitment 2021 Last date: December 7, 2021

Notification: du.ac.in