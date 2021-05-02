Delhi University postpones final year exams amid surge in COVID-19 cases

In the light of the current COVID situation, the Delhi University has decided to postpone the final year examinations, officials said on Sunday (May 2).

As per news agency PTI, the final year and final semester exams have been deferred to June 1. They were earlier slated to begin from May 15.

The exams will be conducted online in an open-book format.

"We held a meeting on Saturday with all the heads of the departments and deans. The meeting was chaired by the vice-chancellor. It was decided that the exams be postponed to June 1," D S Rawat, Dean of Examinations, DU, was quoted as saying by the news agency.

The decision on exams for intermediate semesters will be taken later, Rawat added.

On April 30, the Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) wrote a letter to the varsity's acting vice-chancellor PC Joshi seeking suspension of classes and cancellation of exams. Several students and teachers have been demanding postponement of exams due to the current coronavirus crisis.

"No one is in a position to write or conduct examinations at this moment," the DUTA said in its letter.

"Many Heads of Departments have already written to the Dean, Examinations requesting that the exams for final year/ semester students be postponed in view of the number of COVID positive cases amongst students and teachers," the teachers' association said.

DU on Thursday had said it will take stock of the exam schedule, amid demands from students asking for exams to be deferred.