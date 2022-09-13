Delhi University opens CSAS portal for UG admissions, new session likely to begin November 1

File Photo

Delhi University, on Monday, launched the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal for undergraduate admissions for the 2022-23 academic year. The will be open till October 3, giving students three weeks to apply for undergraduate courses.

Apart from Delhi University, many central universities and other varsities, that are part of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), have also started the admission process. According to Professor Yogesh Singh, Vice Chancellor of Delhi University, the new session of the university can start on November 1, 2022.

The Vice-Chancellor also said that this is the first time that undergraduate admissions at Delhi University are being done based on CUET.

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) result is to be declared on or before September 15. After the tentative date of the CUET result came out, Delhi University shared the information related to admission to DU on Monday. There are about 80 departments under the university where postgraduate degrees, PhD, certificate courses, and degree courses, are conducted.

Also, Delhi University has about 79 colleges in which undergraduate and postgraduate studies are done. Every year more than 70,000 students are admitted to these colleges and departments in the subjects of science, commerce, and humanities at the graduation level.

Delhi University says that this year all the colleges affiliated with DU will have three-phase admission through the CSAS. Due to this, the new session of undergraduate courses at Delhi University is likely to start on November 1. After the CUET UG exam results are declared around September 15 and admission process begins, it may take three to four weeks to complete undergraduate admissions.

The main reason behind this is that for undergraduate admissions usually first, second, third, and sometimes more than three cut-off lists are issued. So this admission process takes some time.