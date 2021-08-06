Delhi University offline classes for science UG/PG programmes to begin from August 16

University of Delhi (DU) to begin offline classes for Undergraduate and Postgraduate Science stream from August 16. In view of the decline in the Covid-19 cases, the university will begin the classes for the project and practical work for science students in physical mode whereas theory classes will continue online, the varsity said on Thursday.

DU has also asked teachers and non-teaching staff to resume work 'with immediate effect'.

"Taking note of the decline in the number of COVID-19 cases, it has been decided that classes and practical/project work with respect to PG and UG programmes students in science courses in the university and its colleges shall be conducted in physical mode with effect from 16.08.2021 observing necessary protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19," an official notification read.

"... therefore all teaching and non-teaching staff shall attend the duties at their workplace with immediate effect," it said, adding all colleges, centres, and departments shall be fully functional.

The university is closed since March 2020 due to Covid-19, the final year students are allowed to access labs and take practical classes in February this year. However, the classes were suspended again in April due to second Covid-19 wave.

The University has asked college principals and provosts of hostels to provide accommodation to outstation students who are eligible.

“The Principal of Colleges and Provost of Hostels shall ensure strict adherence to all the guidelines while providing accommodation for eligible outstation students in consultation with Dean Students' Welfare and Proctor of the University,” it said.