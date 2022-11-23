Search icon
Delhi University launches DU Financial Support Scheme for EWS candidates, check last date, steps to apply, other details

Students who want to apply for the DU FSS Scheme 2022 can do so by December 12, 2022, on the official website - www.du.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 12:14 PM IST

File Photo

Delhi University, DU has announced a Financial Support Scheme for all DU Students in the EWS category. The Office of the Dean of Students’ Welfare made the announcement. Students who want to apply for the DU FSS Scheme 2022 can do so by December 12, 2022, on the official website - www.du.ac.in. 

According to the notification, students will be offered a fee waiver based on their annual family income. There are two categories that DU has decided for students;

Category 1: Family income is less than Rs 4 lakh, fee waiver up to 100 percent.

Category 2 - Family income between Rs 4 lakhs to 8 lakh, the fee waiver will be up to 50 percent.

Delhi University Financial Support Scheme: Direct Application Link 

Delhi University Financial Support Scheme: Steps to apply 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.du.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Dean of Students’ Welfare' link on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the Financial Support Scheme link 

Step 4: Download the application form and fill in the required details

Step 5: Submit the application to your college.

Step 6: Keep a printout for future use.

The last date to apply for DU FSS 2022 Scheme is December 12, 2022. Students can submit their application form for DU FSS Scheme 2022 till 4 pm. The Delhi University Financial Support Scheme is available for all students at DU. The students who have an ER or any other arrears of previous exams are not allowed to apply for the FSS Scheme.

