Delhi University: First allotment list released, know how to check here

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's song Zinda Banda smashes records with 46 million YouTube views in 24 hours

Bill to replace Delhi services ordinance most undemocratic paper ever tabled in Parliament: AAP

Doctor-turned-IAS Officer who cracked UPSC exam in 2nd attempt with AIR...

Meet man who slept on station, started with Rs 1000, now runs Rs 36000 crore company, know his net worth, business

Supermoon visible in India today? Know when and how to observe stunning celestial event

Key witness Anita Sheoran joins race to succeed Brij Bhushan as WFI chief

Bill to replace Delhi services ordinance most undemocratic paper ever tabled in Parliament: AAP

Throat infection: 7 superfoods to fight tonsillitis

Lung disease: 5 superfoods to fight Bronchitis

Ahead of Dream Girl 2, 10 Bollywood actors who played women on-screen 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

"Underpaid in DDLJ & rejected by Filmfare:" Kumar Sanu reveals the truth | Interview | ZAA 2023

Zee National Achievers' Award 2023: DMCL CEO in conversation with content creator Shubham Gaur

DNA test of the childhood of innocents in Manipur

Bro box office collection day 4: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej film falls flat on first Monday with massive 77% drop

Made in Heaven 2 trailer: Arjun, Sobhita's wedding drama returns; tackles issues like abuse, fairness obsession and more

HomeEducation

Education

Delhi University: First allotment list released, know how to check here

Delhi University has released the first allotment list today (August 1) at the official website.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 03:24 PM IST

Delhi University released the first allotment list for DU admission on Tuesday at the official website-- admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates who were waiting for the allotment list, can now check their allotment list from the official website now. As many as 85,853 candidates in CUET UG 2023 have been included in the list. 

The deadline to accept the seats under DU admission  is August 4, 4:59 pm. They will also have to pay the required fee by 4:59 pm on August 6. 

DU Seat Allotment Result 2023: How to check 

  • Visit the official website of Delhi University - du.ac.in.
  • Now, candidates can go to the UG CSAS admission portal - ugadmission.uod.ac.in.
  • Enter the CUET application number and password.
  • Click on the “Login” tab.
  • The student dashboard will appear on the screen of the candidates.
  • Candidates can now check their DU seat allotment status.

