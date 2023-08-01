Delhi University: First allotment list released, know how to check here

Delhi University has released the first allotment list today (August 1) at the official website.

Delhi University released the first allotment list for DU admission on Tuesday at the official website-- admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates who were waiting for the allotment list, can now check their allotment list from the official website now. As many as 85,853 candidates in CUET UG 2023 have been included in the list.

The deadline to accept the seats under DU admission is August 4, 4:59 pm. They will also have to pay the required fee by 4:59 pm on August 6.

DU Seat Allotment Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official website of Delhi University - du.ac.in.

Now, candidates can go to the UG CSAS admission portal - ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

Enter the CUET application number and password.

Click on the “Login” tab.

The student dashboard will appear on the screen of the candidates.

Candidates can now check their DU seat allotment status.

