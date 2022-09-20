Search icon
Delhi University: DUET 2022 Exam likely to be held in second week of October, officials say

DUET 2022 will be conducted by NTA and will be a Computer Based Test. 28 cities have been selected as exam centres for DUET PG 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 08:34 AM IST

File Photo

Delhi, University, DU is likely to conduct the Delhi University Entrance Test for PG Admissions in October. According to the officials, the DUET 2022 Exam is likely to be held in the second week of October. Speaking to PTI, Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta has said that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has informed the varsity officials of a tentative date for the DUET PG exam.

According to the information received, the DU PG Entrance Exam will be held in October second week. An official notice is expected to release soon. This update comes at a time when candidates have raised concerns about the delay in admissions as the exam was first scheduled in July. 

As it happened during DU PG Admissions 2021, 50% of the seats will be reserved for the students of DU while the rest of the seats will be filled up through DUET 2022.  NTA conducted the DUET 2021 Exam from September 26 to October 1, 2021.

DUET 2022 will be conducted by NTA and will be a Computer Based Test. 28 cities have been selected as exam centres for DUET PG 2022 with one centre in every state, as of now. 

DU has already started the admission process for UG Admissions 2022. Students who have passed the CUET 2022 Result can apply for admissions till October 10, 2022.

