Delhi University to conduct internal examination 2nd phase, registration to begin on June 29

Delhi University

The Delhi University issued a notification on Tuesday to announce that they will conduct a second phase of the internal examinations for undergraduate and postgraduate course students who were unable to take the test properly earlier due to the Covid-19 pandemic hit. As per DU, the registration process for the same will commence on June 29.



The previous physical mode examinations for all undergraduate and postgraduate programmes took place in May and June. This was the first time in two years that the university resumed the physical mode of examination. However, some students could not attend the examination due to various reasons including COVID-19.

"The attendance was around 97 per cent during the examination. Only a few students haven't given the examination due to various reasons. The working Group of the Examinations has decided to conduct the second phase of Examinations," said DS Rawat, the Dean of examinations.

The notification read the university has decided to conduct the second phase examinations for the 4th, 6th, and 8th semesters for all undergraduate (UG) and post-graduate (PG) programmes including students of the School of Open Learning (SOL), for "leftover students" who could not write examinations which were held in May/June 2022 due to Covid-19 Pandemic and other reasons.

In the case of students of the School of Open Learning (SOL), a separate provision will be made for registration by SOL, the varsity said.

(With inputs from PTI)

