Delhi University UG admissions 2nd allotment list released, here's how you can download it

The University of Delhi (popularly known as DU) on Monday issued the second allotment list for undergraduate (UG) admissions through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). Candidates who have registered for the DU UG admissions second round can check the new allotment list on the official website: admission.uod.ac.in. The second list has been released for 71,264 seats across 69 colleges for 79 courses for the upcoming academic session 2025 to 2026. Delhi University's first round seat allocation list was released on July 19.

What are the steps to download the list?

Firstly, go to the official DU admissions website: admission.uod.ac.in

Click on the link that reads "UG Admissions"

Enter your CUET application number and password

Click on "Login" button

Your seat allocation result will be displayed on the subsequent screen

What is the further admission procedure?

Following the release of the new allotment list, candidates are required to accept their allocation result by July 30. College will approve and verify candidate applications by July 31. The last date for the online payment of the admission fee is August 1. Failure to make this payment will lead to cancellation of the allocated seat. If there are vacant seats at the end of this round, DU may issue extra allotment rounds based on availability. Besides, the central university will conduct sports trials from July 31 to August 4 across various colleges and sports complexes in Delhi. These trials are conducted for UG admissions under the Sports Quota. Students are advised to visit the respective college or department websites for specific dates and details concerning trials under performance-based categories such as sports and extra-curricular activities (ECA).